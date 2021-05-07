GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.