GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3,648.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of IP opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.