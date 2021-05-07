GWM Advisors LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of CPS Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CPS Technologies news, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $1,764,736.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,084 over the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPSH opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

