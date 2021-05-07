GWM Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,561. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $316.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

