H Raymond Bingham Sells 5,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90.

On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45.

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05.

TNET opened at $79.75 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

