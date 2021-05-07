Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) PT Raised to C$2.40

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

HTL opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company has a market cap of C$280.58 million and a P/E ratio of 224.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.50.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

