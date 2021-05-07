Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 19,759 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,725,120 shares of company stock valued at $837,229,912. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.22. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

