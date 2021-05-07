Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $113,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $487.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.