Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

