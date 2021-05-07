Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,852 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.