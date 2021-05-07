Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.99 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,981 shares of company stock worth $144,655,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $293.05 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

