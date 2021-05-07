Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.17 Million Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allakos were worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $2,509,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $2,346,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.