Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $20,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,188 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

