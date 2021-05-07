Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.11 ($194.25).

FRA:HNR1 traded up €1.90 ($2.24) on Thursday, hitting €151.40 ($178.12). The stock had a trading volume of 149,007 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €155.06 and its 200 day moving average is €141.55. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

