HAPI Reaches Market Cap of $8.96 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $113.76 or 0.00196599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00086035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.93 or 0.00787926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.39 or 0.09026918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046974 BTC.

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

