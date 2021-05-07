Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $342.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.26 and a twelve month high of $342.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

