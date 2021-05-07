Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 680 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after buying an additional 286,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

