Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $36,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $238.12 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average is $225.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

