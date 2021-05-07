Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 469.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $3,972,133. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.