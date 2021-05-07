Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $729.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

