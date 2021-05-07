Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.34

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 49265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

HAYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36.

In other news, Director Lawrence Harris Silber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $124,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,535,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,687,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.53% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hayward Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

