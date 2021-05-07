HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $78.36, with a volume of 49175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.02.

The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

HCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.