Head to Head Analysis: Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) versus NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NexTech AR Solutions and Secom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Secom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secom has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Secom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTech AR Solutions $1.51 million 108.56 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Secom $9.75 billion 2.01 $799.41 million $0.98 21.48

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Secom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTech AR Solutions N/A N/A N/A Secom 7.44% 6.92% 4.41%

Summary

Secom beats NexTech AR Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible. In addition, the company sells vacuum cleaners and parts through retail stores and online sales channels; and health supplements for animals through online sales channels. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences. This segment also provides maintenance services. The company's Medical Services segment offers home medical services; operates general hospital, pharmacies, and residences for seniors; provides electronic medical report systems; health and preventative care services; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Its Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The company's Geospatial Information Services segment provides geospatial information services to public-sector entities, including national and local governments; private sector customers; and to overseas government agencies. Its BPO and ICT Services segment offers data center services, disaster preparedness services, BCP support services, information security services, cloud-based services, and BPO services. The Real Estate and Other Services segment engages in development and sale of condominiums equipped with distinctive security and disaster preparedness features, as well as real estate leasing, construction, installation, and other services. The company also offers electrical engineering, general office, credit, clerical, and software development services; sells security and water-treatment equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and provides lifestyle support and car maintains services, as well as sells and maintains freight elevators. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

