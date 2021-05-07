Head-To-Head Survey: Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) versus Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

This table compares Timberline Resources and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -10.48% -9.66% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -24.10

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Timberline Resources and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 91.91%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Corvus Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.