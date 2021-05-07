HealthEquity, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

HQY opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.