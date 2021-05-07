HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.18. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

