Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%.

Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,544. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

