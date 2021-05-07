Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target upped by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 479,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

