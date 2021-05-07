Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price was down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 165,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,517,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 79.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 139,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 171.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 235,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 148,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 320,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

