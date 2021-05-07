Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $333.11 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00069658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00067296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00339535 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,251,998,162 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.