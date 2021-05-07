Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $8.28 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $8.28 or 0.00014445 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and $443,560.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00083823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00792031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,060.06 or 0.08828431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

