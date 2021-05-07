HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDELY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.