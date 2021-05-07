HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

ETR:HLE opened at €51.18 ($60.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -13.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.99. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 12-month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

