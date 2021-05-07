Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

FRA HEN3 traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting €96.08 ($113.04). 647,560 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.17. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

