Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.60 ($116.00).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €96.08 ($113.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.17. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

