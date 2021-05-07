Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.77 million, a PE ratio of 155.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.