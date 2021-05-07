HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0451 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $254,009.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00089003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00064471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.69 or 0.00790487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00102376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.99 or 0.08836694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.