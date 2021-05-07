Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

NYSE:HT opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $436.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.