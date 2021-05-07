Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hiscox to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock traded up GBX 21.20 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 847 ($11.07). 655,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 841.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 937.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -12.70. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 662.80 ($8.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total value of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,637 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.