Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 825.80 ($10.79) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 841.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 937.42. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 8.53 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total value of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.