HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.90

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 2149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Several research firms have commented on HNI. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HNI by 64.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in HNI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HNI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

