Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 36,000 Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

