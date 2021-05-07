Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $168,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.43 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.