Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $20.67 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

HEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

