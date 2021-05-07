Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,601. Hologic has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

