Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hologic exited fiscal 2021 second quarter with lower-than-expected results. Rise in the company’s organic revenues and growth in Diagnostic revenues, led by Molecular Diagnostics arm, buoy optimism. Continued strength in the Breast Health and GYN Surgical arms also look encouraging. Strength in Hologic’s COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other segments have enabled it to provide fiscal third-quarter outlook, instilling investor confidence. Recently-completed buyouts also bode well. Expansion of both margins also augers well. Over the past year, Hologic has outperformed its sector. Soft global revenues in the Skeletal Health arm are worrying. Uncertainty in Hologic's future sales of COVID-19 tests also raises our apprehension. Other issues like forex woes and tough competition persist. A weak solvency is also deterring.”

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.