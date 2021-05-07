HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel Purchases 8,400 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $953.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

