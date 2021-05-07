Horizon Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $30.59 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $30.59 million and $119,058.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

