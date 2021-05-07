Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.10

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.10 and traded as high as C$18.15. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$18.01, with a volume of 3,472 shares trading hands.

