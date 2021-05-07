Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.29

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 14445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $285,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,456 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

